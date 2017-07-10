Republicans are better tippers than Dems, survey finds

Republican males from the Northeast are among the best tippers, beating out southern Democrats, according to a new survey released Monday.

Creditcards.com conducted the survey through Princeton Survey Research Associates International and found that Republican males — particularly in the Northeast — tipped a median of 20% when dining at a restaurant, whereas women and Democrats from the South were among the worst tippers, giving 16% and 15%, respectively.

“When it comes to generous tipping, Republicans definitely beat Democrats. Fifty-nine percent of Republicans say their typical restaurant tip exceeds 15%, while just 46% of Democrats say the same. Democrats are also more likely than their GOP counterparts to say that they never tip hotel housekeepers, hair stylists/barbers and coffee shop baristas,” Matt Schulz, senior industry analyst at Creditcards.com, tells FOX Business.

Schulz adds that tipping tendencies largely come down to income.

“There are other factors, but generally, the more money you have, the more likely you are to leave a little extra on the table at the end of the night,” he added.

The survey also found that one in five sit-down restaurant goers occasionally don’t leave any gratuity at all and 31% of people never leave a tip for their hotel housekeeper or their barista (at around 30%).

And while men tend to be more generous as restaurant tippers than women, they are less likely to be as lavish as women when it comes to their hair stylists/barbers and housekeepers.

