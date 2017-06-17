Republicans divided as Trump reverses some Obama Cuba policy

President Donald Trump’s new Cuba policy has landed with a thud among many Republican lawmakers who say his plan surrenders a potentially lucrative market for American goods to U.S. competitors.

Anti-Castro conservatives are hailing Trump’s partial reversal of the Obama-era detente with Havana, but a number of other GOP lawmakers hammered the change. They’re calling Trump’s policy misguided and isolationist, and they want him to reverse course and ease barriers that will boost trade and create jobs in both countries.

Congressman Tom Emmer of Minnesota says Trump’s new policy will cut “the knees out from under” U.S. travel and manufacturing industries.

Congressman Rick Crawford of Arkansas says the president’s approach may put U.S. national security at risk as strategic competitors move to fill the vacuum the change could create.