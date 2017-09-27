Republicans unveil tax plan, call for doubling deduction and cutting rates

Congressional Republicans unveiled a sweeping tax plan Wednesday that would simplify the tax system, cut rates and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

“After a decade of lost growth, hardworking American families know the status quo is unacceptable,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. “They want to keep more of their hard earned money so they can make ends meet, provide for their children, and save for retirement.”

Republicans released a framework of the plan that was hammered out by House and Senate lawmakers in coordination with the Trump administration. President Trump plans to give a speech on the plan in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The stakes are high, after Republicans a day earlier scrapped their latest effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Now, the legislative focus will shift to tax reform, which Trump has been eager to tackle since taking office.

The plan, as outlined in the framework, nearly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for families. This basically increases the amount of personal income that is tax-free.

Congressional Republicans describe this as creating a larger “zero tax bracket.”

The plan also collapses the number of personal tax brackets from seven to three. By simplifying the system, most Americans would be able to file their taxes on a postcard, the plan says.

Deductions for mortgage interest and charitable giving would remain, but the plan seeks to end most other itemized deductions that can reduce how much affluent families pay.

But a battle is already brewing among Republicans over a move to eliminate the deduction for state and local taxes, which is especially valuable to people in high-tax states such as New York, New Jersey and California. The plan retains existing tax benefits for college and retirement savings such as 401(k) contribution plans.

The individual tax rates would be 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent — and the plan recommends a surcharge for the very wealthy. But it does not set the income levels at which the rates would apply, so it’s unclear just how much of a tax change there might be for a typical family.

The plan would seek to help families by calling for an increased child tax credit and opening it to families with higher incomes. The credit currently is $1,000 per child. Also proposed is a new tax credit of $500 to help pay for the care of the elderly and the sick who are claimed as dependents by the taxpayer.

The estate tax — which is paid by those with multimillion-inheritances — would be eliminated, a boon for wealthy individuals who inherit businesses, investments and real estate.

Corporations, meanwhile, would see their top tax rate cut from 35 percent to 20 percent.

New benefits would be given to firms in which the profits double as the owners’ personal income. They would pay at a 25 percent rate, down from 39.6 percent. This creates a possible loophole for rich investors, lawyers, doctors and others, but administration officials say they will design measures to prevent any abuses.

The plan would also impose a new, one-tax, lower tax on corporate profits stashed overseas, and create a new tax structure for overseas business operations of U.S. companies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.