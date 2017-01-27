Request To Reopen Hi-Rise Comment Period

The Sussex County Board of Adjustment was asked this week to reopen the comment period for the controversial hi-rise assisted living facility in Rehoboth. Neighbors are asking the Board to allow two additional weeks for comments after the only hearing for the case was held on December 19, which gave too little time to interested neighbors before the Christmas holiday. Public notice, they said, was also limited. Dozens of neighbors feel unfairly shut out by the process. It is not determined if the Board will accept this request.