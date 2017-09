The Georgetown Campus of the Brandywine Valley SPCA will take in dogs that have come from parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Irma. This emergency airlift will bring over 100 dogs – 18 of them will go to New Castle and Georgetown this afternoon. The dogs will arrive in Georgetown around 4:15. The dogs will be medically processed, assessed and spayed/neutered as needed and made available for adoption. Some will be available as early as Tuesday.