Residents protest death of 10-year-old killed in slum

Residents of a Rio de Janeiro slum have blocked traffic to protest another death by stray bullet.

Thursday’s protest cut off traffic on the Linha Amarela expressway in the city’s north zone around rush hour, following the burial of 10-year-old Vanessa do Santos. She was killed two days earlier at her home after being hit in the head by a bullet fired during a police operation in the Lins slum complex.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old was critically injured after by a stray bullet while in school in a Rio suburb.

Violence has been on the rise in Rio’s hundreds of slums. Rio’s civil police say that this year bullets have hit 632 bystanders, killing at least 67.