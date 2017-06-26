Results and highlights from the exciting fights on the UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee main card

Kevin Lee earned his fifth straight win Sunday night as he finished Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City.

Lee was in full control throughout the opening round before locking in the choke late and putting the squeeze on Chiesa. “Maverick” tried to fight his way out of the choke, but before he could tap or pass out, referee Mario Yamasaki stepped in and stopped the fight.

Despite the controversy, Lee leaves OKC with yet another win and another step closer to the UFC lightweight title.

Sean Pokorny Sean Pokorny-USA TODAY Sports