Robert Whittaker was supposed to be just another victory for ‘Jacare’ Souza en route to a shot at the UFC middleweight title, but the Aussie had different plans.

Whittaker, who entered the bout riding a five-fight win streak, needed less than two rounds to stop Souza dead in his tracks via TKO on Saturday night.

Whittaker’s speed and precision helped him become the first fighter in nine years to finish the Brazilian submission specialist.

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images