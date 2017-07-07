Retail jobs bounce back in June

Retailers picked up the pace of hiring in June, contributing to U.S. job growth that beat expectations.

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. economy added 222,000 jobs in June, while wages inched 0.2% higher. The retail trade accounted for 8,100 of those new jobs, recovering from a two-month losing streak.

Education and health services led all industries with 45,000 new jobs. Leisure and hospitality also had a strong month, adding 49,000 jobs in June.

Here’s a breakdown of June job growth from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: