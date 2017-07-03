Author and activist Jesse Lee Peterson told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Monday that black Americans were hurt the most by former President Barack Obama’s policies.

“Black Americans got worse under Barack Obama than any other time in the history of America,” Peterson, an author and founder of the BOND organization, told host Tucker Carlson. “If it was a race issue, why didn’t they get better [when] we had a black president?”

Peterson was responding to comments by MSNBC contributor Joan Walsh, who claimed over the weekend that Trump voters were driven by “fears of brown people, fears of losing the majority.”

Peterson claimed that “most black Americans are not suffering due to racism, but the destruction of the family, and the lack of moral character.

“If we dealt with the family issue and the lack of moral character, black Americans’ lives would change overnight,” Peterson added. “And they don’t want that.”