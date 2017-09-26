Revealing pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween costume is available for $60

If you love – or love to hate – everything about the Kardashian-Jenner bunch, Yandy.com has you covered this Halloween.

The internet costume and lingerie supplier has released a new sexy outfit for those who have always wanted to be part of the blended family empire, or just like topical Halloween gear.

The costume in question is named “Reality Star in the Making” and is based on the youngest member of the family – Kylie Jenner – and her reported pregnancy with boyfriend Travis Scott.

The costume doesn’t mention the 20-year-old by name, but the description is less subtle about who they are modeling their gear after.

“Boost your show’s ratings in this exclusive Reality Star in the Making costume featuring a white dress with a V-neckline, cross-cross spaghetti straps, a ruched and wrapped bodice, and a faux pregnany belly with a tie back closure,” the product description reads on Yandy.com.

The dress – which is similar to a plunging spaghetti strap she wore to the 2014 Billboard Music Awards – and the baby bump retail for $59.95. The wig is not included.

Though neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed speculation that they are expecting their first child together, that hasn’t stopped the internet from reacting with praises and admonishments for the young makeup mogul and her beau. And now Yandy is adding to the social media conversation.

Some people on Twitter are already naming the the skimpy getup the “costume of the year,” and predicting that there will be “6.4 million pregnant Kylie Jenners this Halloween.”