A former federal prosecutor says USA Gymnastics needs a ”complete cultural change” to better protect athletes from sexual abuse.

The review released Tuesday by Deborah Daniels recommends that all USA Gymnastics members be required to immediately report suspected sexual misconduct to legal authorities and the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Daniels also suggested that USA Gymnastics prohibit adults from being alone with minor gymnasts ”at all times.” She says unrelated adults should not share or be alone in a sleeping room with gymnasts. She also recommended preventing adult members from having ”out of program” contact with gymnasts through email, text or social media.

USA Gymnastics ordered the review last fall following a series of civil lawsuits filed against the organization and a former team doctor by a pair of gymnasts who claim the physician sexually abused them during their time on the U.S. national team.

Daniels says USA Gymnastics ”inadvertently suppressed” reporting of abuse because of several factors, including that athletes are taught to follow instructions and obey coaches and trainers.

AP Sports Writer Eddie Pells contributed to this report.