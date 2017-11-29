Revis travels with Chiefs to a familiar spot: Jets territory

By FOX News -
0
53

Yes, Darrelle Revis will be suiting up for the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when they visit the New York Jets, a team with which he played eight seasons.

But Jets fans have seen Revis return twice before.

The seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback’s first game after he initially left, in 2013, was against the Jets as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He came back again with the hated New England Patriots the following season en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Both times, Revis’ teams left as one-point winners.

The more pressing issue for the Chiefs is trying to fix their stunning and prolonged downturninto mediocrity. After impressive wins over the Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles en route to a 5-0 start, Kansas City has lost five of six and is clinging to a one-game lead over the surging Los Angeles Chargers (5-6) in the AFC West.

Three of the Chiefs’ six losses have come to teams that currently have a losing record, including a 12-9 overtime loss to the New York Giants two weeks ago at the same stadium in which they’ll play the Jets on Sunday.

After throwing 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions in the first five games, Alex Smith has eight TDs and four picks in the last six. Rookie Kareem Hunt failed to break 73 yards rushing, with no touchdowns, in the last six games after posting four 100-yard games and four touchdowns in the first five.

Though Smith’s numbers haven’t been a trainwreck during the skid, fans (as they are wont to do) are calling for a quarterback change to rookie Patrick Mahomes II, whom Kansas City traded up 17 spots to take 10th overall in April’s draft. Mahomes, who impressed with his rocket arm in the preseason, was the first quarterback the Chiefs selected in the first round since Todd Blackledge in 1983, so one can understand the fans’ excitement.

But Andy Reid, who’s in his 19th straight season as an NFL head coach (five with the Chiefs), isn’t letting the outside noise influence him.

“The thing I can do is stand before you and tell you that this isn’t an Alex Smith thing,” Reid said. “It’s all of us. I think — I know — our players understand that, and coaches. We’re all going to do better and raise our game up.”

He’s right that it isn’t all on Smith, and that’s where Revis comes back into the conversation.

127

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR