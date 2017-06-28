Reward up to $40,000 for leads in Central Park blast mystery

New York police and federal officials are offering up to $40,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest in a Central Park explosion that injured a tourist last summer.

Officials said Wednesday they’re still looking for leads, including photos and video in the hours and days before the July 3, 2016, explosion.

A homemade concoction inside a clear plastic bag blew up when a tourist from Virginia stepped on it.

Tourist Connor Golden lost his left foot in the blast. Doctors amputated his leg below the knee.

The New York Police Department and federal agents have tracked the origins of the bag, identified the chemicals in it and reviewed thousands of hours of footage. But the case remains unsolved.

The park gets about 250,000 visitors a day.