Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Drop Packers In '72 Playoffs

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History, we look back at the Redskins' 16-3 victory over the Packers in the 1972 NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.



The Packers were intent upon running the ball with offensive weapons and running backs John Brockington and MacArthur Lane. The Redskins were intent upon stopping them. The latter prevailed.

Hosting its first home playoff game since 1942, Washington, led by head coach George Allen, went 11-3 in the 1972 season and continued their dominant run that year with a 16-3 victory over Green Bay on Dec. 24 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Allen deployed a five-man defensive front in an effort to slow down Brockington and force quarterback Scott Hunter to throw the ball. But after taking a 3-0 lead on a Chester Marcol field goal, the Packers offense stayed committed to the run and found little success, with Brockington limited to just nine yards on 13 carries.

Between him and MacArthur, the duo had notched 1,848 yards, the most by a running back duo in the NFC that season.

The Redskins erased memories of those numbers and took advantage. They struck the end zone first with a 32-yard scoring play from quarterback Billy Kilmer to wide receiver Roy Jefferson thanks to a play-action pass and Jefferson squeezing between two defenders, and the team entered the half ahead 10-3.

Running back Larry Brown kept the Redskins offense in motion, racking up 25 carries for 101 yards and setting up two more Curt Knight field goals from 35 and 46 yards away. Chris Hanburger picked off Hunter in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

It was the Redskins’ second victory over the Packers in less than a month at RFK Stadium, as they beat Green Bay, 21-16, on Nov. 26.

In the locker room after the game, Allen was given the game ball after telling the troops, “Now we bring on those [expletive] Cowboys next!”