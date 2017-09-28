Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Outlast Bengals

In today’s Rewarding Moments in Redskins history presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the 1991 season when the Redskins came out victorious in a tough high scoring affair with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Although the Redskins’ side of the scoring was the same as the week prior, finishing with 34 points for the second week in a row, their opponents’ total could not have been more different. While the defense held the Cardinals scoreless Week 3, Week 4 was a high scoring battle.

After falling behind in the first quarter 7-3, the scoring exploded in the second quarter for the Redskins. Running back Gerald Riggs had two one-yard rushing touchdowns and running back Brian Mitchell tacked on a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown before the half to go up 24-10.

Two rushing touchdowns by Bengals running back Craig Taylor put the home team within three and a Cincinnati field goal tied the game at 27. But despite the comeback in Ohio, the Redskins were able to pull off the victory and remain undefeated, 4-0, with a late touchdown by Riggs to win, 34-27.