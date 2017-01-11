Rex Tillerson's old feud with Venezuela may play role in bilateral relation

Donald Trump’s pick for Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, is a familiar name in Venezuela – and some are wondering if a decade-old feud will play a role in the bilateral agenda.

The longtime chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil became persona non grata among the Chavista leadership in the late 2000s, when he confronted then President Hugo Chavez as they negotiated compensation arrangements after the oil industry was nationalized.

The assets of 22 major multinationals were bought back by the socialist government, but Tillerson would not give it away so easily. Demanding to be paid based on the market value of the company assets in the country, not the “book value” that Chavez was offering, he took Venezuela to international arbitration court – and lost.

In 2014 Exxon settled for a $1.6 billion compensation package, a small fraction of the claimed amount.

According to The Business Insider, the company’s two major projects in Venezuela, Cerro Negro and La Ceiba, were worth more than US$10 billion.

“[Tillerson] took it very personal with Chávez,” said Ghassan Dagher, a Venezuelan oil industry consultant to the New York Times recently. “He fell into the trap completely.”

Dagher went on to say that it was the Venezuelan fiasco what pushed the former CEO to seek a tighter relationship with Vladimir Putin and Russia– which in turn adds a new layer to the equation.

While Tillerson’s appointment could mean a major headache for the presidency of Nicolas Maduro, Chavez successor, the opposite may happen if he chooses to capitalize on Venezuela’s ties to Russia and build a more amicable bridge through Moscow.

But experts say Venezuela’s open wound with Exxon and Maduro’s harsh rhetoric make this path less likely.

In 2015, Maduro reacted to Exxon’s push to exploit oil resources in Guyanese waters claimed by Venezuela saying it was all part of a “brutal campaign against Venezuela, financed by ExxonMobil.”

As for the president elect’s stance on Venezuela and its deep financial crisis, there is not a lot of room for guessing either.

“The next President of the United States must stand in solidarity with all people oppressed in our hemisphere,” Trump said in October, “and I will stand with the oppressed people of Venezuela yearning to be free.”