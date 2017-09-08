Reyes homers twice to back solid Lugo in win

It helped that Lugo spent most of the night pitching with a lead. Jose Reyes homered twice off Reds starter Amir Garrett, and Travis Taijeron added his first career long ball, leading the Mets to their first three-game winning streak since July 20-22.

Garrett, who played two years of basketball at nearby St. John’s University before leaving to pursue a baseball career, allowed four runs in his first start since June 20. As a result, the Reds lost for the 22nd time in their last 26 games against the Mets dating back to 2013.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Twice as nice: Two innings after cracking his first home run over the left-field fence, Reyes gave the Mets a 4-0 lead with his second — a two-run shot that plated Lugo in the fifth. That gave Reyes 101 career home runs with the Mets, making him the 13th player to reach triple digits in franchise history. Overall, Reyes has 138 career homers for four teams.

Have to start somewhere: Taijeron also has 138 career homers, though his are split amongst the Majors, Minors and Winter Ball. The longtime Mets farmhand hit his first career big league homer to open the scoring against Garrett in the second. He didn’t have much trouble procuring the ball, which bounced off the facing of the seating bowl and back onto the field.