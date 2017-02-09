Reynolds Stock Lifts 1% After Q4 Profit And Revenue Beat

Tobacco company Reynolds American Inc. shares lifted 1.1% after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat early Thursday. Earnings for the latest quarter rose to $851 million, or 60 cents per share, from $279 million, or 19 cents per share in the year-earlier period. Adjusted earnings per share were 62 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 60 cents. Revenue rose to $3.19 billion from $3.05 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.15 billion. Reynolds shares have risen 11.0% over the last three months, compared with a 6.1% rise in the S&P 500 .

