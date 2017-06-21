Rhode Island debates paid sick days for private workers

Line chefs and waiters who help power Rhode Island’s food industry are at odds with their employers on legislation that would require businesses to provide paid days off when workers call in sick.

In a small state proud of its waterfront seafood shacks and crowded urban eateries, the debate has led to competing claims over whether a sick leave mandate would help or hurt the local economy.

Democratic state lawmakers have been negotiating with worker advocates and business groups over a sick leave mandate similar to what’s been adopted in seven other states, as well as cities from New York to Minneapolis.

“If people are allowed to call out when they’re sick, that’s going to prevent the spread of disease,” said Casey Sardo, who caught a stomach bug while working at an upscale sports bar two years ago but went into work anyway.

The 21-year-old said she got two co-workers sick, and probably some customers, too. She was paying for college and couldn’t afford not to show up. Advocates say few of the state’s estimated 40,000 restaurant workers have access to paid sick days. A total of about 170,000 workers in the state don’t have sick days, comprising about 40 percent of the private sector workforce.

“I had a stomach virus and I was serving to elderly people and children,” said Sardo, who graduated last year with culinary and nutrition degrees from Johnson & Wales University in Providence. “I definitely infected more people than if I could have just stayed home.”

Rhode Island business advocates have opposed the legislation, saying it would harm employers, including those that already offer paid sick leave but would have to conform to new procedures for tracking hours.

A panel of the Rhode Island Senate is scheduled to consider a scaled-back compromise measure Wednesday.

The original legislation would have required employers to provide workers up to seven paid sick days to care for their own health or a family member’s.

“As drafted, it would be one of the most generous in the country in terms of hours per year,” said Elizabeth Suever, a lobbyist for the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce who has been pushing for changes to scale it back.

One option is dropping the mandate to five days, matching what’s offered in neighboring Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Also being debated is an exemption for small business owners. In Massachusetts, businesses with fewer than 10 employees are exempt. Connecticut exempts businesses with fewer than 50 employees, which Rhode Island paid sick leave advocates say leaves out too many workers.