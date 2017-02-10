RHP Joe Smith, Blue Jays complete $3M, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) Right-handed reliever Joe Smith and the Toronto Blue Jays have finalized a $3 million, one-year contract.

The 33-year-old was 1-1 with a 2.51 ERA in 16 relief appearances last year for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, who acquired him from the Angels at the Aug. 1 trade deadline for right-hander Jesus Castillo. Smith was 1-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 38 games last year for Los Angeles.

A 10-year big league veteran, Smith pitched for the New York Mets (2007-08) and Cleveland (2009-13) before joining the Angels ahead of the 2014 season.

Toronto announced the agreement Thursday and opened a roster spot by designating catcher A.J. Jimenez for assignment. Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays designated left-hander Chad Girodo for assignment to clear a spot for reliever J.P. Howell.

The Blue Jays also agreed to a minor league contract with utilityman Jake Elmore, who will report to major league spring training.

