'Rhys Lightning' strikes again with HR No. 17

Hoskins also has 37 RBIs. He is tied with Joe DiMaggio (1936), Ted Williams (’39) and Zeke Bonura (’34) for the most RBIs in their first 33 career games.

Marlins right-hander Dan Straily threw Hoskins an 0-1 fastball, which he crushed high into the air. The ball left his bat at 100.3 mph and traveled a projected 369 feet.

Since Hoskins made his MLB debut on Aug. 10, he has been crushing the mistakes of pitchers. He is hitting .311 with a .776 slugging percentage against fastballs. He entered the game with the third-highest rate of home runs per swing (6.6 percent) since Aug. 10. Only Giancarlo Stanton (7.4 percent) and J.D. Martinez (6.7 percent) ranked higher.