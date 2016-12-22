Ric Flair will be having his long-awaited “30 for 30” special air on ESPN soon, so the first trailer for it got released on Wednesday.

Ric Flair is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE and WCW’s history. He is also a two-time WWE Hall of Famer as a singles competitor and from his time with the Four Horsemen stable. The road to get to legendary status saw Flair profiled for his wrestling, luxurious lifestyle, and all the women he claimed to have had relations with. It has made him into one of the most polarizing figures in the squared circle’s industry, even as he nears 70-years-old.

In 2017, ESPN is set to release a “30 for 30” feature on Flair titled, “Nature Boy.” This will be the latest special as part of the Worldwide Leader in Sports’ critically acclaimed series, which first began in 2009 with “King’s Ransom.” The Nature Boy will have his wrestling career profiled, and judging by the preview that ESPN released for this 2017 show on Wednesday, it will go beyond the ring:

[embedded content]

30 for 30: “Nature Boy” from ESPNFrontRow on Vimeo.

The preview doesn’t five into too much other than Flair talking for a majority of the 42 seconds. If a second preview is released before the 2017 airdate, then we may see more about what the 16-time world champion will discuss on his special. The short tease of this “30 for 30” may leave the viewer, more importantly (since these are probably going to be the majority of people watching this), the wrestling fan wanting more.

Ric Flair’s documentary should be something on every wrestling fan’s watch list for 2017. Will it be on yours, though?

More from Daily DDT

This article originally appeared on