Ric Flair works out exclusively to songs named after him

If there’s one guy’s training regiment you want to emulate, it’s probably Ric Flair’s.

The Nature Boy, who turns 68 next month, is still looking great and has the energy of an eight year old kid ripped off a couple Snickers bars. Naturally (heh, no pun intended), fans wanted to know the workout playlist behind one of the most fascinating men on Earth. So, he told them. Every song titled “Ric Flair” on Spotify.

Is that Soulja Boy and the little man from Like Mike?

