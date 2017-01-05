Ricardo Mayorga vows to make Conor McGregor fear him

Ricardo Mayorga, the former boxing champ, vows to make Conor McGregor fear him.

Conor McGregor continues to make new enemies outside the realm of MMA. This time it’s former boxing champ Ricardo Mayorga who’s ready to show the UFC champ what the sweet science is all about.

In a recent video message, Mayorga put the hammer down when it came to McGregor’s prospects in boxing. McGregor was linked with a potential fight with Floyd Mayweather throughout much of 2016. The UFC champ even went as far as to get a boxing license in the state of California.

While McGregor has his sights set on Mayweather, Mayorga is doing his best to make sure McGregor knows there are other options for a boxing bout.

“In boxing, when we step in the ring — he’s going to know that I’m a man and he’s a woman,” Mayorga said (via Express).

The boxing legend also promised to do some facial reconstruction on the UFC fighter.

“I’m going to lower his jaw to his navel, so he learns to fear me and shows respect,” Mayorga proclaimed.

Mayorga is known as one of the most controversial figures in boxing history. He would very likely give McGregor a run for his money in any pre-fight trash talking sessions.

After retiring from boxing, Mayorga looked towards MMA as the next outlet to continue his combat sports career. Mayorga went an uninspiring 0-3, including one fight in which his TKO win was overturned to a No Contest due to an illegal strike. Mayorga was subsequently suspended.

Mayorga would return to boxing in 2014, picking up two wins before being defeated by “Sugar” Shane Mosley in 2015. To date, it’s the last time we’ve seen the controversial fighter compete.

Meanwhile, McGregor has become one of MMA’s biggest stars. At UFC 205, McGregor made history by becoming the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in separate weight classes simultaneously. He’s currently on a self-imposed hiatus while his long-time girlfriend is with child.

Mayorga may have levied some impressive insults towards the UFC champ but it’s basically Mayweather or nothing for McGregor and boxing. The fight would be an insane payday for all parties involved and is likely the only option both the UFC and McGregor would be open to.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on