Rich Hill and the Blisters: fantasy baseball injury report analysis

Two major league pitchers are currently sidelined with a deceptively problematic injury. On the surface, a blister sounds like a minor inconvenience, but for a pitcher it can drastically alter his ability. Blisters generally develop as an area of skin is repeatedly rubbed against the neighboring finger or the seams of the baseball. The constant friction results in skin irritation and fluid begins to build underneath the outer layer of skin. Once a blister has developed it can force a pitcher to alter his grip, negatively impacting pitch velocity and accuracy.

Furthermore, blisters can be extremely painful and irritating and are susceptible to infection. To further compound the problem, major league pitchers aren’t allowed to pitch with athletic tape or Band-Aids on their hands or fingers. As a result, players are often forced to wait until the area is completely healed or a callous has developed before they are able to effectively pitch again.

