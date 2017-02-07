Richard Hatch, best known for his role as Captain Apollo in “Battlestar Galactica,” died Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manger confirmed to Fox News. He was 71.

The actor had been in hospice care and died around 1:30 p.m. at his home in Santa Clarita, Calif., with his son Paul by his side. He is also survived by his brother, John.

“I will always remember him fondly for his inspiring sense of youthful wonder, his boundless passion for creative expression, and his huge, kind heart,” his manager, Michael Kaliski, told Fox News in an email.

Hatch got his start with the Los Angeles Repertory Theater as well as shows in Chicago and off Broadway before debuting in 1971 on “All My Children.”

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original series, which aired from 1978-79, a role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series – drama. He portrayed a different character, Tom Zarek, in the 2003 reimagined series.

Hatch wrote five “Battlestar” novels and over the years, made guest appearances on shows including “The Waltons,” “Hawaii Five-O” and “Baywatch.”

His additional credits include guest roles in a number of ’70s and ’80s favorites, including “CHiPs,” “Fantasy Island,” “Dynasty,” “Murder She Wrote,” “The Love Boat,” “T.J. Hooker,” “Baywatch,” and “MacGyver.”

Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Hatch on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

“Battlestar Galactica” executive producer Ronald D. Moore tweeted, “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire ‘BSG’ family.”

Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family. — Ronald D. Moore (@RonDMoore) February 7, 2017

Edward James Olmos tweeted: .Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral!

.Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest In Peace my friend @SoSayWeAll the Admiral! — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) February 7, 2017

Composer Bear McCreary tweeted: I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll

I share tragic news with a heavy heart. Richard Hatch is no longer with us. Goodbye Tom Zarek / Apollo #SoSayWeAll https://t.co/wmisRxVixe — Bear McCreary (@bearmccreary) February 7, 2017

George Takei tweeted: Rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch.