Monday night on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub, seven-time Cup champion Richard Petty and four-time champion and FOX NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon debated whether or not Dale Earnhardt Jr. should have decided to return to racing in 2017.

During the legends roundtable discussion, Petty said he had some hard hits in his day, but none of his injuries compare to what Earnhardt has faced throughout his career.

Check out what two of the sport’s biggest icons had to say.

