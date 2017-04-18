Richard Simmons hospitalized for severe indigestion, says manager

Richard Simmons was admitted to a California hospital for what his manager called “severed indigestion.”

“Richard Simmons was hospitalized on Monday at an undisclosed location in California,” said Michael Catalano, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment.”

RICHARD SIMMONS’ MANAGER SAYS IT’S ‘POSSIBLE’ STAR MAY RETURN TO THE SPOTLIGHT

Catalano added that the 68-year-old is “already feeling better and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The fitness icon has been stirring headlines lately for his disappearance, which occurred in 2014. The move prompted fans to be concerned of his well-being, which eventually lead to a popular podcast “Missing Richard Simmons” from “Daily Show” producer Dan Taberski. The hit podcast sought to investigate the reasons behind Simmons’ public disappearance.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Catalano previously hinted that it’s “possible” that Simmons would be willing to appear in public after yearning to live a more private life in order to promote a new line of products, but added that any decision “is yet to be determined.” He also emphasized in the past that Simmons “hasn’t officially announced his retirement.”

“When Frank Sinatra sang ‘My Way,’ that was his goodbye song,” said Catalano. “And Frank got bored and he was back for 20 years.”