Richardson wants to knock Tom Brady ‘off his throne’

Sheldon Richardson has defeated the New England Patriots just twice in four years, losing six times to Tom Brady. Despite the repeated beat downs, the New York Jets defensive lineman isn’t done chasing the Hall of Fame quarterback.

“I’ve told him before I’ve left the field, ‘Bro, don’t retire till I beat you,'” Richardson told NJ.com last week at minicamp. “He laughed it off and kept going. It’s a pleasure to play against him. But he knows what I’m chasing, and he knows I’m trying to knock the king off his throne.”

This is where most readers crack up laughing at the Jets having a shot to knock off anything in 2017. We’ll just take a moment to remind everyone that Richardson’s comment is the only mentality for professional athletes. The man in the arena must believe he can win, otherwise he shouldn’t step on the field.

With that said, the Jets are stripping down their roster to bare bones, while the Patriots are stockpiling talent, including ex-Gang Green linebacker David Harris, for a run at a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Any preseason projections should start with the Pats at the top and Jets at the bottom.

If Richardson, entering the final year of his contract, is to knock off the soon-to-be 40-year-old Brady, it might have to be down the road with a new team.