Rickard makes two fantastic catches in 1 inning

BALTIMORE — Orioles left fielder Joey Rickard made a fantastic on-the-run grab in foul territory Friday night, a highlight-reel-worthy play that was one of two defensive gems for Rickard in the fifth inning.
With Baltimore down, 2-1, to Tampa Bay, Rickard first made a sensational grab on Mallex Smith‘s ball, going deep to the corner of left field to reach over into the seats and corral the ball. In doing so, he slammed up against the wall and spun around, but was able to hang on for the inning’s second out.
The catch, rated as a three-star catch by Statcast™, involved Rickard going 90 feet in 5.1 seconds.
Rickard, who doubled in Baltimore’s first run, also made a sliding grab on Corey Dickerson‘s fading blooper to end the frame. For that one, he had to go even farther — traveling 62 feet in just four seconds for the four-star grab. It was Rickard’s second four-star catch of the season and had a probability of 46 percent, according to Statcast™.
Rickard’s smooth sliding catch
TB@BAL: Rickard slides to make terrific catch
Joey Rickard slides to make a terrific smooth catch to rob a base hit from Corey Dickerson in the top of the 5th inning
The outfielder’s hustle wasn’t lost on the crowd at Camden Yards, who gave Rickard a standing ovation as he jogged into the home dugout.
