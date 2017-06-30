The Orioles tried to rally in the bottom half of the 10th after a Mark Trumbo solo home run brought the score to 6-4, but Alex Colome closed out the rest of the inning.

The Rays jumped on the O’s early on Wilson Ramos‘ first home run of the season, which also scored Souza, to go up, 2-0.

The O’s relied solely on Rickard in the first half of Friday’s game after he put Baltimore on the board in the third with an RBI double to left-center field to knock in Welington Castillo. Then, in the sixth, the left fielder hit a leadoff homer to left-center to tie the game at 2. Trumbo broke the 2-2 tie in the seventh on an RBI single to left that chased Rays starter Jacob Faria out of the game after Faria allowed two earned runs on four hits through 6 2/3 innings.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman was charged with two runs on seven hits through five innings and struck out five.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Hechavarria’s ninth-inning at-bat: Down to his team’s final out, Hechavarria stepped to the plate with a runner on first. After a balk by Brach, Shane Peterson advanced to second and was replaced by pinch-runner Peter Bourjos. Hechavarria fought with an 0-2 count and forced Brach to throw a wild pitch to advance Bourjos to third. On the next pitch, Hechavarria sent an RBI single to left to tie the game at 3.

O’Day walks leadoff hitter: In the top of the 10th, Darren O’Day started the inning on the wrong foot with a leadoff walk to Corey Dickerson. The reliever then forced a fielder’s choice, but intentionally walked Logan Morrison to have two runners on to set up Souza’s game-winning homer.