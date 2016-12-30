Ricky Jean Francois Wins Redskins Media Good Guy Award

On the Friday before Washington’s final regular season game, Redskins media members selected defensive end Ricky Jean Francois as 2016’s “Redskins Media Good Guy Award.”

Chosen annually, the award is given to a Redskins player who has best helped the media do its job.

Jean Francois is in his second season in Washington and is one of the most approachable players in the locker room. Regardless of the team’s outcomes each Sunday, Jean Francois offers an honest and opinionated take (ranging from football to rap music), often speaking to reporters for long periods of time.

ESPN reporter John Keim, who has covered the team since 1994, presented Jean Francois with the news outside of the locker room with a group of local reporters, who each thanked him for his openness and availability throughout the entire season.

And a congrats to @Freakyjean99 for winning the media Good Guy award. Well-deserved. Others received votes so lots of good choices. — John Keim (@john_keim) December 30, 2016

He won’t give young rappers a chance, but he’s been great to the media all year. Congrats to @Freakyjean99 on winning the Good Guy award. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) December 30, 2016

It was a tough choice for the Good Guy Award. A lot of #Redskins players have been great to the media this year, and we def appreciate it. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) December 30, 2016

Win or lose, always delivers. Lots like him this year. But def well-deserved by 99 https://t.co/NwqsO2lXyQ — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) December 30, 2016

#Redskins media crew presented @Freakyjean99 with annual Good Guy award today. Always available win, lose or draw and refreshingly honest. — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) December 30, 2016

Now in his eighth year, the LSU product has totaled 24 tackles with 1.5 sacks. This year, along with wide receiver Pierre Garçon , Jean Francois also traveled to Haiti after a hurricane ravaged the country in October, bringing supplies and connecting with people heading relief efforts there.

Previous Redskins Media Good Guy Award Winners:

2015: Trent Williams

2014: Ryan Kerrigan

2013: Santana Moss & Darrel Young

2012: Lorenzo Alexander

2011: Lorenzo Alexander

2010: Carlos Rogers

2009: Andre Carter

2008: Pete Kendall

2007: London Fletcher & Jason Campbell

2006: Phillip Daniels & Santana Moss

2005: Renaldo Wynn

2004: Fred Smoot

2003: Champ Bailey

2002: Champ Bailey