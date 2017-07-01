Ricky Rubio says goodbye to Minnesota

Ricky Rubio, Utah Jazz point guard. That might take a while to get used to.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves first-round draft choice was traded to Utah on Friday, ending his six-year stay with the team.

Rubio came to Minnesota something as an unknown, having come over from Spain where had been playing in high-quality games since he was 14. He leaves as arguably the best point guard in Timberwolves history.

More Timberwolves coverage

On Saturday, Rubio said goodbye to the only NBA home city he’s ever known, posting a farewell on his Instagram account.

Saying he wouldn’t trade anything he did in the last six years, Rubio added “What we have in Minnesota is special and you don’t know that until you live there.”

Rubio went on to thank the people of Minnesota, his coaches, teammates and Wolves staff. He also made sure to give recognition to his coach for much of his time in Minnesota, the late Flip Saunders.

“I gave my best night after night,” Rubio wrote. “I’m sorry we couldn’t make the playoffs because you deserve it.”

And with that, Rubio is off to Utah. Farewell.