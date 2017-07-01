Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins Second Race of the Year | 2017 DAYTONA

NASCAR Cup Series Highlights: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. holds off the field at Daytona to win his second career race and second of the season.

More NASCAR Videos Dale Earnhardt Jr. Forced to Pit With Damage | 2017 DAYTONA Kyle Busch and Joey Logano Taken Out in Multi-Car Wreck | 2017 DAYTONA Chase Elliott Spins Through the Grass | 2017 DAYTONA Dale Earnhardt Jr. Taken Out in the Big One | 2017 DAYTONA Kyle Larson Gets Airborne in Second Big One | 2017 DAYTONA William Byron takes checkered flag as huge wreck takes out field in Daytona | 2017 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES More NASCAR Videos »

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!