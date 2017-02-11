Ride With Graham Rahal Around Phoenix International Raceway

Ride with Graham Rahal as he sets a fast lap at Phoenix Raceway during IndyCar’s open test, and don’t miss the chance to join the action on Saturday.

Have you ever wanted to ride with the Verizon IndyCar Series? You can experience a full lap of Phoenix International Raceway from your computer, thanks to Graham Rahal’s visor cam as he took to the oval during Friday’s league test day.

Rahal was the fourth quickest of 23 drivers when lap times were combined from Friday’s two practice sessions. His fastest lap was 19.5 seconds, at a blistering speed of 188.642 MPH. And you can see what that’s like by watching the video below.

New Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden topped the leaderboard with a 19.35 second lap, followed by Ed Carpenter, Marco Andretti and Rahal. Reigning champion Simon Pagenaud ranked 14th on Friday, with reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi coming in 20th.

With unexpected drivers at the top of the list and no one team posting the fastest times it shows that the competition is wide open in the 2017 IndyCar season, and things are just starting to heat up.

There’s still an opportunity to catch the action in person. Today IndyCar will open the gates of Phoenix International Raceway to the public for “Prix View” day, featuring two more practice sessions as well as a driver autograph opportunity. Get all the details on how you can participate here.

And you’ll get a chance to see some truly impressive driving. Watch the video below to get a view from Graham Rahal’s visor cam as he lays down a fast lap around Phoenix International Raceway:

[embedded content]

If you want to watch the complete on-track action from Friday, you can watch Session 1 here and Session 2 here.

The IndyCar “Prix View” event takes place starting at 12 p.m. today at Phoenix International Raceway. For more upcoming events in the Phoenix area, visit the Phoenix section of Local POV here.

