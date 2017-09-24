Right-wing firebrand vows to hold rally at UC Berkeley

Free Speech Week is officially canceled, but the controversy surrounding the campus event will likely not end as right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos vows to appear at an unsanctioned rally at the University of California, Berkeley on Sunday.

He announced his intentions on Saturday after a student group that planned the four-day campus event called it off, citing safety concerns.

Yiannopoulos said he was blindsided by the news, but insisted on holding a rally with fellow right-wing commentators Sunday on campus.

The university said it was prepared to do what was necessary to support the student group’s First Amendment rights and said campus police officers were prepared for what may happen if Yiannopoulos shows up.

Yiannopoulos’ attempt to speak at Berkeley in February was shut down by masked anarchists who rioted on campus.

