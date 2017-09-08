Rihanna wanted David Copperfield to restore her virginity

Rihanna had an unusual request from David Copperfield.

The “Rude Boy” singer recounted to Elle Magazine when the magician asked her, “I’m not kidding, this is a real offer. I can make you disappear and reappear anywhere in the world. Where do you want to go, and why?”

The pop star pondered the question then replied, “10 minutes before I lost my virginity…and I’m holding you to that offer. LOL.”

She didn’t elaborate further on her regretful decision or Coppefield’s reaction.

Rihanna also talked about her fashion hits and misses with the women’s mag.

“Lipstick always got me in trouble. Whether it was at home as a kid, or my early teenage years in my career, I always had the urge to wear it. So I broke all those rules. Now lipstick is like my li’l secret weapon!

The 29-year-old shared a video behind-the-scenes of the shoot on Twitter.