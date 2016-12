The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEArca: EPHE) is one single-country emerging markets exchange traded fund ending 2016 with a whimper. In the current quarter, the lone Philippines ETF is down more than 16%, bringing its year-to-date loss to over 8%. EPHE has tumbled nearly 24% from its third-quarter highs, putting the ETF in a bear…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

