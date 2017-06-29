Rite Aid and KLA-Tencor skid while Citigroup, Staples climb

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Rite Aid Corp., down $1.04 to $2.89

Rival Walgreens ended its bid to buy Rite Aid, and will instead buy about half of its stores.

KLA-Tencor Corp., down $3.23 to $92.51

Technology stocks continued to stumble after several weeks of weakness.

Staples Inc., up 15 cents to $10.08

The office supply chain agreed to be bought by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $6.9 billion.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.80 to $66.98

Banks climbed along with bond yields, and the Federal Reserve said they can return more money to shareholders.

HCP Inc., down 76 cents to $31.98

Big-dividend stocks like real estate companies fell as bonds and banks looked more appealing as investments.

Cisco Systems Inc., down 67 cents to $31.41

The technology company lowered its earnings and revenue forecasts.

Acuity Brands Inc., up $18.79 to $198.52

The lighting company announced a bigger profit and stronger sales than analysts had expected.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $2.94 to $59.10

Company director Glenn Murphy bought about 100,000 shares of the yoga apparel maker’s stock.