Rite Aid reports 1Q loss

Rite Aid Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $75.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $7.78 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.93. A year ago, they were trading at $7.63.

