Rival coaches Gatland, Hansen clash over tactics in 1st test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) Rivals Warren Gatland and Steve Hansen clashed Monday after the British and Irish Lions’ head coach claimed that New Zealand players set out to injure scrumhalf Conor Murray in the first rugby test at Auckland on Saturday.

Gatland made his claim at a news conference in Wellington, where his Lions squad will play Super Rugby champions the Hurricanes on Tuesday and the All Blacks in the second test on Saturday.

New Zealand-born Gatland suggested the All Blacks targeted Murray’s legs as they attempted to charge down kicks in the first test at Eden Park. He said he would speak to French referee Jerome Garces, who will control the second test, to ensure the same doesn’t happen in Wellington.

All Blacks coach Hansen made a rare public reply on Monday, describing Gatland’s comments as ”desperate.”

Gatland said that in attempting to negate the Irish halfback’s kicking game, the All Blacks were ”diving blindly” at Murray’s legs with the intention of causing him injury.

”The one concern for me … there was a charge down when someone dived at his legs which I thought was a little bit dangerous,” he said. ”After he’s kicked, he’s been pushed a few times and pushed to the ground.”

Gatland said it wasn’t a ”massive issue” but he wanted to ensure Murray was protected when he attempted box kicks.

”It’s a little bit tough. When you see someone dive at someone’s leg … you feel for the player,” he said. ”It’s a little bit concerning that they’re not actually trying to charge the kick down, they’re nowhere near it. They’re diving blindly and hitting someone’s leg.”

Hansen approached New Zealand’s Radio Sport in order to exercise a right of reply. He denied Gatland’s allegation, saying the All Blacks would never deliberately attempt to hurt an opponent by diving dangerously. And he suggested Gatland was attempting to influence the referee, citing previous complaints from the Lions about the scrums and blocking.

”It’s really, really disappointing to hear it because what he’s implying is we’re intentionally going out to injure somebody,” Hansen said. ”We’ve never been like that and as a New Zealander I’d expect him to know the New Zealand psyche that it’s not about intentionally trying to hurt anybody, it’s about playing hard and fair.”