Rivera powers Mets in 8-2 win over Giants (Jun 25, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Rene Rivera homered twice, Rafael Montero pitched into the sixth inning in a spot start and the New York Mets swept the sliding San Francisco Giants with an 8-2 victory on Sunday.

Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce also connected for New York, which had lost four straight and seven of eight coming into the series. Granderson went 2 for 3 with three walks.

San Francisco has lost five straight and 12 of 13. Matt Moore (3-8) was charged with five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Rivera hit a two-run homer in the second and a solo drive in the fourth. It was the first career multihomer game for the reserve catcher, who has played for five teams during parts of nine seasons in the majors.

