RNC clarifies part of Christmas message after social media criticism

The Republican National Committee clarified part of a Christmas statement it made Sunday after some of its wording sparked outrage on social media.

The paragraph in the RNC’s statement that was scrutinized read: “Merry Christmas to all! Over two millennia ago, a new hope was born into the world, a Savior who would offer the promise of salvation to all mankind. Just as the three wise men did on that night, this Christmas heralds a time to celebrate the good news of a new King.”

The message kicked off a heated debate on social media over whether the reference to a “new King” was about President-elect Donald Trump.

John Weaver, a top aide to Ohio Gov. John Kasich, tweeted his displeasure with the statement.

Dear RNC: We don’t have a “new King.” What the hell is wrong with you people? #TwoPaths #Vigilance — John Weaver (@JWGOP) December 25, 2016

RNC spokesman and future Trump press secretary Sean Spicer clarified the message to CNN, saying the reference didn’t have anything to do with Trump and “Christ is the King in the Christian faith.”

Spicer later said that it was “sad & disappointing you are politicizing such a holy day.”

