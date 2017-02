More crossroad pipe replacement will force the closer of a road in Bridgeville. DelDOT announced that Rabbit Run Road between Progress School and Atlanta road will close next week for work. Construction will begin Monday, February 13 at 7 a.m. and last until Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m. In the event of rain or snow, work will begin Saturday, February 18 and run through Tuesday, February 21. Detours will be posted.