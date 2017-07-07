Road-rage victim mourned as family struggles to cope

The brother of a young woman fatally shot by another motorist during an act of road rage in Pennsylvania says the family is grappling with the senselessness of her death.

Rodney Roberson Jr. spoke Friday at the funeral for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson. She was killed in a highway confrontation last week while still in her moving car.

More than 300 mourners attended the church service outside Philadelphia.

Wreaths of purple and white flowers dotted the church, and photographs of a smiling Bianca Roberson were never out of sight.

Roberson had just graduated high school and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

Twenty-eight-year-old David Desper of Trainer, Pennsylvania, is charged with murder in her death. His attorney has declined to comment on the charge.