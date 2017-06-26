Road to Westminster (RTW): Ladies Kennel Assoc. of Am. Best In Show

Meet three generation dog person Carissa DeMilta-Shimpeno with her Doberman Pinscher named “Lily” winning another Best in Show. This three year old female is on her Road to Westminster! And is being guided by her breeder-owner-handler who is 7 months pregnant.
