Road work will shut down lanes on SR 1 near Milton and Nassau starting this week. Hot mix paving on SR 1 in both directions between Paynter and Cave Neck Roads near Broadkill River and Red Mill Pond will start tomorrow, Tuesday, April 18 and will run through Friday, May 5, pending weather. Work will be done 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. Daytime lane closures will be in effect, as construction crews will be working close to the roads.