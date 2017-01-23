UPDATED: Roads Flooded or Closed Because of Weather – Rt 1 Closed Bethany to Dewey

By Tyler Zulli -
104

UPDATED – 5pm

Monday – 5:30pm – Route 1 CLOSED between Dewey Beach & Bethany Beach

South District (Sussex County):  5pm
Temperatures:   45 air temp;  42 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
·        South Inlet Road/Road 50A has about 4″ of water on it right now.
·        Reports of about 24″ of water on usual roads in Oak Orchard.
·        Oak Orchard – RIVER RD / CHIEF RD – Water on Road
·        Milford area – Light House Rd in area of Cedar Beach Rd  – Water on Road, signs placed
·        Milford area – Cedar Beach Rd  – Water on Road, signs placed

=============================

Central District (Kent County):  5pm
Temperatures:    42 air temp;  44 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
·        Port Mahon – Water on Road – Closed+/-
·        Ponderosa @ Barkers Landing – Water on Road
·        Cypress @ Evergreen Rd – Water on Road
·        North Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)
·        South Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)
·        Herbert Rd – Water on Road (Signs placed)

=============================

New Castle County :  5pm
Temperatures:  38 air temp;  40 surface temp; 45 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
·        POWDER MILL RD / ALAPOCAS DR – Serious Accident
·        Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –Thompson Station Rd btw Woodlawn Dr & Brandywine Creek Rd – Power Lines involved
·        Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –1299 SMITH BRIDGE RD – DP&L handling
·        Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – E SAULSBURY RD / BEDFORD DR
·        Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – 2510 Marsh Rd – DP&L handling
·        CENTERVILLE RD / BOXWOOD RD – Power lines hanging low – DP&L handling & Area 11 asked to assist with MOT
·        Old Coach Rd @ Henderson Rd – Power Lines in roadway

 

Due to high winds, there is a wind restriction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. No house trailers or empty box trailers are allowed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR