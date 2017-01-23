UPDATED: Roads Flooded or Closed Because of Weather – Rt 1 Closed Bethany to Dewey

UPDATED – 5pm

Monday – 5:30pm – Route 1 CLOSED between Dewey Beach & Bethany Beach

South District (Sussex County): 5pm

Temperatures: 45 air temp; 42 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain

Impacted Roads:

· South Inlet Road/Road 50A has about 4″ of water on it right now.

· Reports of about 24″ of water on usual roads in Oak Orchard.

· Oak Orchard – RIVER RD / CHIEF RD – Water on Road

· Milford area – Light House Rd in area of Cedar Beach Rd – Water on Road, signs placed

· Milford area – Cedar Beach Rd – Water on Road, signs placed

=============================

Central District (Kent County): 5pm

Temperatures: 42 air temp; 44 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain

Impacted Roads:

· Port Mahon – Water on Road – Closed+/-

· Ponderosa @ Barkers Landing – Water on Road

· Cypress @ Evergreen Rd – Water on Road

· North Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)

· South Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)

· Herbert Rd – Water on Road (Signs placed)

=============================

New Castle County : 5pm

Temperatures: 38 air temp; 40 surface temp; 45 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain

Impacted Roads:

· POWDER MILL RD / ALAPOCAS DR – Serious Accident

· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –Thompson Station Rd btw Woodlawn Dr & Brandywine Creek Rd – Power Lines involved

· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –1299 SMITH BRIDGE RD – DP&L handling

· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – E SAULSBURY RD / BEDFORD DR

· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – 2510 Marsh Rd – DP&L handling

· CENTERVILLE RD / BOXWOOD RD – Power lines hanging low – DP&L handling & Area 11 asked to assist with MOT

· Old Coach Rd @ Henderson Rd – Power Lines in roadway

Due to high winds, there is a wind restriction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. No house trailers or empty box trailers are allowed.