UPDATED: Roads Flooded or Closed Because of Weather – Rt 1 Closed Bethany to Dewey

UPDATED – 5pm
Monday – 5:30pm – Route 1 CLOSED between Dewey Beach & Bethany Beach
South District (Sussex County): 5pm
Temperatures: 45 air temp; 42 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
· South Inlet Road/Road 50A has about 4″ of water on it right now.
· Reports of about 24″ of water on usual roads in Oak Orchard.
· Oak Orchard – RIVER RD / CHIEF RD – Water on Road
· Milford area – Light House Rd in area of Cedar Beach Rd – Water on Road, signs placed
· Milford area – Cedar Beach Rd – Water on Road, signs placed
=============================
Central District (Kent County): 5pm
Temperatures: 42 air temp; 44 surface temp; 47 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
· Port Mahon – Water on Road – Closed+/-
· Ponderosa @ Barkers Landing – Water on Road
· Cypress @ Evergreen Rd – Water on Road
· North Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)
· South Market @ 12th St – Water on Road (Closed)
· Herbert Rd – Water on Road (Signs placed)
=============================
New Castle County : 5pm
Temperatures: 38 air temp; 40 surface temp; 45 sub-surface temp – Precipitation – Rain
Impacted Roads:
· POWDER MILL RD / ALAPOCAS DR – Serious Accident
· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –Thompson Station Rd btw Woodlawn Dr & Brandywine Creek Rd – Power Lines involved
· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road –1299 SMITH BRIDGE RD – DP&L handling
· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – E SAULSBURY RD / BEDFORD DR
· Tree/Tree Branch Blocking Road – 2510 Marsh Rd – DP&L handling
· CENTERVILLE RD / BOXWOOD RD – Power lines hanging low – DP&L handling & Area 11 asked to assist with MOT
· Old Coach Rd @ Henderson Rd – Power Lines in roadway
Due to high winds, there is a wind restriction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. No house trailers or empty box trailers are allowed.