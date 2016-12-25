Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna pack on PDA as they reunite for Christmas

What breakup?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have reunited after last weekend’s massive blow-up, when the on-and-off again engaged couple documented Chyna moving out, before Rob quickly apologized for his social media meltdown.

Both Rob and Chyna posted to Snapchat on Friday night, with the most surprising (but also cutest) pic being the selfie the model shared of the two cozying up together. The sock designer gave his fiancée a kiss on the head while she used Snapchat’s deer filter on her face. “Happy holidays,” Chyna captioned the PDA pic, adding a red heart emoji.

Not only was there smooching, but Chyna also showed off the four personalized ornaments on the Christmas tree: individual baubles for the proud mom, her 4-year-old son King Cairo (with ex-fiancé, Tyga), her and Rob’s newborn daughter, Dream, and, yes, Rob.

Chyna went on quite a Snapchat spree, sharing videos of all of the presents under the tree, wrapped chicly in black, white and gold paper and bows. She made it a point to show a gift tag with Dream’s name on it, as well as luxe silver decorations and a fluffy red monogrammed robe for her little girl.

Some of the gifts were apparently from one of Rob’s three older sisters, as Chyna captioned a snap, “Thank you KK.”

Earlier in the week, there was speculation that Chyna, 28, wouldn’t be invited to the Kardashian’s Christmas party due to all the drama with her and Rob, but these presents may be saying otherwise. In addition to thanking “KK,” the Lashed store owner also thanked Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, for getting Dream a pretty pastel pink kitchen playset.

Rob didn’t let Chyna do all the posting. The new father shared a couple of Snapchats of Chyna holding their daughter — one featured a four-leaf clover emoji, while the other was covered in a snowy filter.

This holiday cheer is a much needed dose of positivity after the pair’s rough week. According to E! News, the on-again, off-again couple had a fight that turned physical prior to Chyna moving out. Chyna allegedly punched Rob in “his back and arms and was in a drunken rage,” a source told the publication, adding that Corey Gamble — Kris’s longtime boyfriend — then walked in on the altercation and “ripped Chyna off of Rob.”

A representative for Chyna said they have no comment. Meanwhile, Rob Instagrammed on Monday that he was “seeking help” and that he wants to “get better” for his daughter. Shortly after, Chyna reposted his Instagram apology to her own page and added a heart emoji and his name as the caption. Previously, she had Instagrammed that she was “done” with their relationship and claimed that she was “verbally abused” throughout her pregnancy.